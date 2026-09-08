Stories:
⭐ AI vs the People - The Fight Over Data Centers
AI Money Floods State Fights Over Data Centers: David Moore, Sludge
The Fight Against Data Centers Is Bringing Americans Together: Sonali Kolhatkar, InOtherWords
⭐ AXON’s Silent Integration, 7 Ways AXON is Flock on Steroids, Company Deep Dive
AXON: The Silent Vertical Integration of the Criminal Justice System: Eyes on ICE Eyes On Ice
7 Ways AXON is Flock on Steroids: Jason Bassler
Who Is AXON?: Kathie TheCrimsonWorm
⭐ ICE Expanding 3rd Country African Deportation Flights
ICE Gestapo expands deportation flights to third countries in Africa: Jacob Crosse, WSWS
⭐ Gaza Ethnic Cleansing, Hospital Suspends Operations, Murdered Aid Workers, No Withdrawl: Netanyahu
50k CHILDREN in Gaza have lost at least 1 limb
Mass Funeral Held in Gaza for 100 Palestinians, Including 62 Children, Whose Bodies Were Recovered From the Rubble: Dave DeCamp, Antiwar
Israel Restricts Cooking Gas Into Gaza, So We Must Burn Toxic Plastic to Cook: Nour Abo Aisha, Truthout
Photo of Gaza Footballers with Rubble in Background Ordered to Be Shown Again After it was Removed: Sarah Wilkinson
Kamal Adwan Hospital suspends operations as Israeli forces advance in northern Gaza: Middle East Monitor
Why Israel Can Brag About Murdering Western Aid Workers: Nate Bear, Do Not Panic Nate Bear
Ben Gvir Pushing Forward with Ethnic Cleansing Plan: Dave DeCamp, Antiwar
US REJECTS the Israeli Plan (But Will They Do Anything to Stop It?): Israel Palestine News & Al Jazeera
Netanyahu says Israel will not withdraw from Gaza’s “Yellow Line,” plans to expand control: Middle East Monitor
The Kushner-Soros Money Trail Nobody Talks About: Jose Niño Unfiltered José Alberto Niño
UK now sending drones over Jordan to Spy on them from Akrotiri base in Cyprus: Matt Kennard Matt Kennard
Solidarity spreads across Brazil after US terrorism designation of Rawa Alsagheer: Middle East Monitor
⭐ New Twitter launches, G20 in North Carolina, Ukraine Update, Kenya & Healthcare Rewards
New Twitter launches, says Musk’s X gave up the name: ARS Technica
The US Brought the G20 to NC to Highlight the Region’s Hurricane Recovery. Locals Say the Government Wasn’t Who Made it Possible.: Sean Summers, Unicorn Riot
Who and What is Ukraine Fighting For?: Shane Fitzgerald, Truth & Balance
Kenya is testbed for exchanging medical data for healthcare rewards points: WEF blog: Tim Hinchliffe, Sociable
NO PLACE TO GO: Keith McHenry
⭐ GoFundMes Need Help - Words of Will, Nataliya Vlchekova, Aspen Martin, RIP Chanda Masta
Words of Will - his wife Elizabeth was diagnosed with breast cancer recently. She had her hours reduced to part time and they lost their health benefits. They have no help.
Nataliya Vlchekova - Here Legally, Held for more than 8 MONTHS by ICE in Ohio, Deporting Her to Ukraine
#Justice4Aspen - Aspen Martin facing DECADES in prison for drug trafficking for being a passenger in someone else’s RV.
Chanda Masta - Sadly, she lost her fight to cancer on Thursday, April 2 and returned home. If there’s anything you can do, it’s greatly appreciated.
The Chanda Masta Fuck Cancer Collection is now available at the Indie News Shop.
https://indiemediaawards.substack.com/p/chanda-masta?r=539iu
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⭐ IndieMediaToday Substack: https://open.substack.com/live-stream/354104?utm_source=post-publish
⭐ BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/video/RsNXHoKHQWYk
⭐ Odysee: https://odysee.com/@indienews.network:7/Data-Center-Fights-Gaza-Ethnic-Cleansing-More-Deportations-to-Africa---IndieNewsNow-LIVE-09-08-26
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Discover the news you’re not supposed to see!
The Duran's Alex Christoforou is IN CYPRUS and NEVERRRRR reports ANY of what Matt Kennard has uncovered ❓
WTF‼️🤨
kept getting cut off the Rumble LiveStream