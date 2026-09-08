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7thSignSoul's avatar
7thSignSoul
12h

The Duran's Alex Christoforou is IN CYPRUS and NEVERRRRR reports ANY of what Matt Kennard has uncovered ❓

WTF‼️🤨

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7thSignSoul's avatar
7thSignSoul
13h

kept getting cut off the Rumble LiveStream

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