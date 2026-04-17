Indie joined Abby and Mikael on Noteworthy to talk about AntiZionism on the Left & Right vs AntiSemitism
Streamed LIVE Wednesday, April 15 on the Noteworthy livestream
Topic: Right Wing Anti-Zionsm vs. Left-Wing AntiZionism vs actual antisemitism
Watch the full stream on AbbyDo’s YouTube channel:
Follow Mikael!
Twitter: https://x.com/NihiloNostrum
Follow Abby!
Twitter: https://x.com/AbbyDoAbbyDont
Hi! I’m Indie. “Indie” is not just a person - but a persona and a project representing a fiercely independent, anti-corporate media operation. It’s the voice of a politically unaligned critic and curator who exists outside the traditional Left-Right duopoly. The mission is to seek a trustworthy alternative set of sources apart from the mainstream media (MSM) by championing and amplifying truly independent journalists and perspectives that are corporate-free.
Founder, IndieNews Network (INN)
Publisher, Indie Media Today, IndieNewsNow.com &
Producer, co-host & livestream engineer of multiple shows
Founder, the Indie Media Awards
Break free from the media focused on the duopoly and discover the news you’re not supposed to see!