⭐ Gaslighting on Lebanon, War Crimes Tribunal, New Elections: Will Israel Vote Netanyahu Out?
Netanyahu Frames Continuing to Attack Lebanon as ‘An Opportunity for Peace’: Jason Ditz, Antiwar
Netanyahu Must Face War-Crimes Trial: George Hazim, George’s Newsletter George Hazim
Who Could Replace Netanyahu If Likud Cannot Form a Coalition? Likely Gadi Eisenkot: The Petek
Ben Gvir is Running for National Security Minister
Smotrich is Running for Finance Minister
Replacing Netanyahu will not do anything to address the real issue: Assal Rad Assal Rad
This didn’t Start October 7, 2023 - Look at the headline from the day before: Assal Rad Assal Rad
All episode links, found here: https://www.indiemediatoday.com/p/indie-news-now-live-links-10-06-26?r=539iu
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Hi! I’m Indie. “Indie” is not just a person - but a persona and a project representing a fiercely independent, anti-corporate media operation. It’s the voice of a politically unaligned critic and curator who exists outside the traditional Left-Right duopoly. The mission is to seek a trustworthy alternative set of sources apart from the mainstream media (MSM) by championing and amplifying truly independent journalists and perspectives that are corporate-free.
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