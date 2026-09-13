Indie Media Today

Indie Media Today

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Rich Slutzky's avatar
Rich Slutzky
1d

Interesting questions. I hadn't really considered any of this, but I'm glad you're digging into it a bit. It's good to understand the metrics rather than just accepting them as pure and gospel.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 IndependentLeft Media, LLC · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture