Where Is The Worker Perspective?

Where have all the independent publications focused on labor and workers gone?

Where do you go for your independent news about workers and their struggle against the owner class, from the perspective of the workers (not the union bosses)?

Today’s Labor Journalism Landscape

One successful podcaster once told me that “labor doesn’t get the kind of views other topics get,” so it gets kicked to the back burner much of the time. Having covered workers struggles across more than 20 industries the past 4 years, I have to sadly concur.

Most people who make a career in media want to keep their careers going, and most journalists & podcasters cannot survive on audience financial support alone.

Unfortunately, that means that in the moments when a strike or union contract becomes the story of the day the ground work isn’t laid to ask the right questions. There are too few trustworthy, reliable, independent labor sources to lean on who “get it right” on a range of issues a good percentage of the time. I’m talking about people who understand how labor fits in the economic landscape and figure out how to put the workers’ issues in context, so their audience sees what they see.

So few articles and outlets these days take the perspective of assuming ALL politicians and labor leaders are self-serving narcissists whom primarily serve the bosses - the ownership/nonprofit class - their donors - and work backwards from there. Equally as few use their platform to advocate, showcase & highlight workers’ issues and scrutinize union agreements signed with corporations from the perspective of the average worker and how it impacts their daily life. One thing to consider is that if the perception about other issues is off somehow, how does that skew their view of the entire landscape of the labor struggle? These outlets almost always accept the union’s PR, the spin, because they can get the sound bite and move on. There’s also been a similar trend in corporate outlets which uncritically regurgitate the articles pushed out by the wire services, using slightly altered headlines.

Corporate media is absolute dogshit and frames pretty much everything from the perspective of the necessity of prioritizing profits over people’s needs. They almost never report on organizing until a strike is about to happen or already ongoing. They generally swallow the union PR whole, as they did on the UPS-Teamsters deal. Name me one corporate media show focused on workers that doesn’t pat labor leaders on the head. And please, for the love of all things holy, don’t even get me started on “Undercover Boss.”

Independent news outlets I once considered award-winning - like Common Dreams & Truthout, I find often republish whatever the union PR tells them without really questioning, automatically assuming the union is speaking for all the workers. Often, they aren’t. Those outlets are struggling financially and have been clearly appealing to the a base of more progressive Democrats to stay afloat, which means getting in line on union PR, which aligns with Democrats (I’ll address that more below).

There is little-to-no reporting from within a union - from the rank-and-file workers - that isn’t sanctioned through the press office and homogenized for corporate media consumption. Doing so runs the risk of getting a worker fired. It’s not worth the risk to most employees, an average of 70% whom live paycheck to paycheck & literally can’t afford to lose their job.

I also can’t help but notice that there are no publications aligned with Republicans or “the right” (or, funded by wealthy donors - which funds the right, of course) that report from the perspective of the people “in the trenches” - unless it can be exploited for their political gain.

Looking The Other Way to Preserve a Career

The active choice of most media - both corporate and independent - is made out of fear of the repercussions for challenging the entire system and holding a mirror up to power. It IS an active choice - to NOT dig deeper and ignore the stories from the perspective of the people doing the hard work daily for the corporations that are earning record profits.

Even fewer articles these days come from outlets whom aren’t deferential to union leadership at orgs like Sean O’Brien at Teamsters, Shawn Fain at UAW and Sara Nelson at NNU. The AFT (American Federation of Teachers), run by DNC darling Randi Weingarten for almost 2 decades, is also an influential union that aligns closely with Democrats.

The problem with aligning with either corrupt, corporate-aligned political party is that you both attach yourself to that corruption as a union while simultaneously alienating most of the people who aren’t Democrats. Partisan Republicans feel they have zero representation within the teachers’ union, nor do independents.

People forget that the larger, most powerful unions (UAW, NNU, AFT, Teamsters, SEIU, AFL-CIO) have agendas of their own, since they represent workers from across multiple companies. It’s the union’s goal to simultaneously build its own brand and power - in addition to advocating to get the most possible for their members at the company level.

Sometimes, those two things don’t align, so sacrifices are made - and usually not on behalf of the individual. That means people who pay dues out of every check end up getting screwed over by their own unions. Rarely do stories like that ever come out in the press, but it happens more often than you’d think, as cited by Deepseek in examples around Teamsters, UAW, WGA and the Railroad Workers. “The gains for the collective often come with trade-offs that can leave some individual workers or subgroups feeling that their specific needs were not fully met…”

The perspective you pretty much NEVER hear is the argument that “unions are reformist in nature” and should not be the end-goal for workers. Owning the means of production and participating in the profits are much more effective ways of longer term retention and customer satisfaction, because the workers have a stake in the business’ reputation, as well as participating in the profit earned. Ever wonder why you never hear about it? Because it’s not nearly as profitable to the owner class or the union leadership.

Current Active Publications Covering Labor

This is a critical breakdown of the publications that are regarded as some of the best out there when it comes to representing workers. Keep in mind that their combined subscriber base is, sadly, a fraction of any corporate owned “mainstream” publication. I’ve read or referenced articles on livestreams from pretty much all these publications at some point in the past 4+ years.

Even though I have issues with all of them, I will, at least, give them all credit for taking on a topic not amplified by the algorithm or focused on by most outlets & journalists. To quote a famous Congress person “it’s not sexy…”.

How Did We End Up Here?

Since Republicans have historically been opposed to labor unions, much of big labor decided to cozy up to the Democrats the past couple of decades. This abandoned the decades-long strategy of keeping all politicians at arms length to hold out their votes for actual concessions. This has cost the labor movement multiple times over the past 5 years, with major strikes avoided or ended prematurely, despite overwhelmingly being voted on by the workers. The Railroad Workers, UPS, Kellogg’s, Frito Lay, UAW, SAG-AFTRA and the Writers Guild of America are just a few examples.

Sean O’Brien from Teamsters, to his credit, at least attempted to play both sides, but the best move is to not play with either side and make them come to you. They need the union’s endorsement more than the union needs them.

That’s not to even talk about Amazon Labor Union, which was torpedoed from the outside-in by the Teamsters. Chris Smalls’ leadership was challenged until he walked away in July 2024 and handed them a giftwrapped, organized warehouse to start from. And nobody has EVER reported about it from that angle, that I’ve seen.

Some of these union “victories” using relatively toothless standup strikes or 1-day, or 3-day strikes, were sold by corporate and even “progressive” media as big wins with major concessions earned by the workers. The truth is that the union, in every case, sold the workers out prematurely, did not carry out the action they voted on, and took a shorter deal to avoid causing larger pain to mostly the organization (as well as the workers) - who, in spite of the fact that they voted to strike, understood what they were potentially enduring.

My advice: stay vigilant, hold all reporting on workers, unions and labor to the absolute highest scrutiny. Question EVERYTHING spun by these outlets and union PR shops. Most of the time, you’ll find that it’s intended to spin a narrative and push an agenda - not to get to the story of what’s going to happen to the workers as a result.

My Commitment to You

I will always try to get the story from the people on the ground to whom it’s happening. I’ve interviewed current and former Amazon workers about their experiences within the warehouses and attempting to organize. I did not rely on a PR office.

