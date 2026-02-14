Book Review Accounts Liking Old Posts?

For Video Posts and Summary Lists of Content from other Platforms?

Back at the end of January, I started to notice a trend - here and there, I started seeing likes of old random Substack posts by accounts that were related to book reviews, or book lists. Most of these articles liked were either lists themselves, or video posts with links to content shown in the video within the body of the article.

These are the notification emails that I Clicked to see the profiles - didn't seem like real humans running these accounts

In the beginning of February, I posted to Notes about this (which went nowhere, as usual per most of my Notes).

https://substack.com/@indiemediatoday/note/c-208649587?utm_source=notes-share-action&r=539iu

Are These Even Real Humans? What’s Happening Here?

I started to click on these suspect profiles and noticed that they had a common theme:

Not many subscribers

only subscribed to a handful of publications

no posts of their own

about 5 or 6 “restacks”

and a TON of Notes with links to posts liked, with seemingly no connection between them

What do these profiles have in common? Are they AI Bot Scrapers?

Notifications about likes of articles published in December. It’s now February. We don’t get a lot of likes of older posts, and when we do, it leads me to dig deeper on the account.

Pump Up the Volume!

Another wave of them happening over the past couple of days. What is going on here? Is anyone else experiencing this?

more likes from book & wealth related list accounts on February 13th

Accounts no longer limited to books and wealth - how About “Essential Mastery,” or “Perfect Guidance”?

It's now expanding beyond Book related titles - "Essential Mastery" and "Perfect Guidance" are the latest to like 8-month old listicles - February 13

Ongoing List of Accounts I’ve Caught:

Staywithbooks

The Book Lesson

1WealthHealth

Wealth Life

New History Books

Book Therapy

Book Briefs

books poetry quotes

Book Weekly

Better World Books

Heardly_Daily Book Summaries

Booksforaspirants

Booktasters

Grailpeel (?)

Buzzfeed Books

Science Women

DanJovelin

Mindbro

Life Lessons

Essential Mastery

Perfect Guidance

The Book Lesson

Why Do I Think This is Happening?

I don’t know what the value of scraping this kind of content is, but clearly someone (or something) thinks it’s worthy of a “like” - is that a way to bookmark it? These accounts could theoretically just scrape the content and leave. Why leave the like? Never a restack, always just a like.

The only thing I can think of why anyone would do this is for nefarious purposes - because

there is an intent to republish the links, repackaged without giving credit somehow, and/or to set up a copyright takedown claim against the original author at some point in the future, if they don’t like the messaging of content being spread.

https://substack.com/@indiemediatoday/note/c-214090883?utm_source=notes-share-action&r=539iu

Conclusion: What Should You Do About It Now?

My advice (and what I have personally been doing when I see it) is to block them if you see this. Not sure that reporting them to Substack will do anything, because the account doesn’t seem to be violating any TOS. Stay vigilant. Protect your intellectual property.

Substack publishers: are you experiencing this?

Sound off in the comments below, or better yet, restack it with a note, share this post and tag me to let me know whether or not you’re seeing this too! Share

Hi! I’m Indie. “Indie” is not just a person - but a persona and a project representing a fiercely independent, anti-corporate media operation. It’s the voice of a politically unaligned critic and curator who exists outside the traditional Left-Right duopoly. The mission is to seek a trustworthy alternative set of sources apart from the mainstream media (MSM) by championing and amplifying truly independent journalists and perspectives that are corporate-free.

Break free from the media focused on the duopoly and discover the news you’re not supposed to see!