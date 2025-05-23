Indie Media Today

melanie ann martin
May 25

Emmanuel Goldstein
May 25

To quote your observations:

> "journalist/analyst with a decent sized following whom I’d never heard of before showed up in the replies under people I follow on Twitter, which got me curious"

>"Dominic has gone out of his way to carefully tailor & cleanse his public image to show practically nothing, professionally"

> "JQ ideology is one that crosses the line from simply being anti-Zionist & anti-Israel, to straight anti-Jewish"

Yes, this "Dominic Tripi" guy should definitely be presumed a controlled opposition vassal based on those clues you documented, Indie. While direct proof is lacking because i.e. the CIA nowadays isn't going to just release documents listing which clandestine agents show up on their payroll, all those attributes you describe fit the profile of an artificially elevated fake "anti-establishment" coadjutor for the Shinar 2.0 global world order masqueraded behind the classic right-wing "patriotic anti-globalist" smokescreen.

Here's the dirty insider secret about "Zion"-ism: the "philosemitic" Christian Zionists and overtly antisemitic Christian Nationalists are two sides of the same coin and aspire the EXACT same agenda: sacrificing two-thirds of "the Jews" to stage a faked "fulfillment" of Zech. 13:8-8 which they believe is the necessary prerequisite for Jesus's Second Coming. Right now the political right is pretending to miraculously "wake up" and join the anti-Zionist bandwagon incrementally opposing Judeonazism, but this is all part of the script: the global Anglo-Venetian-Maltese conspirators perfected the Zionist psyop as a self-fulfilling prophecy in such a way that they brainwashed the majority of self-proclaimed "Jews" into backing a genocidal Nazi regime to the point of making themselves look awful in order to falsely "validate" old antisemitic tropes.

"Zion"-ism is nothing more than a rehash of the old Assyrian substitute king ritual: avert scrutiny in time of crisis by installing a preplanned sacrifice interim placeholder "king" for up to 100 days and give him all the most luxurious temporal splendors until the 100 days are over and he is ready to be thrown under the bus into the grave. The Zionist nazijews' 100 days are almost over, and will then be instantly "sacrificed" by their Anglo-American Jesuit-Venetian-Freemasonic "Christian Zionist" benefactors in order to stage the ultimate psyop: a fake "fulfillment" of Zech. 13:8-9 viewed by the masses as a validation of dispensationalist/Christian Zionist theological garbage.

