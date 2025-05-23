Watch/listen to a reading of this complete article with commentary here:

Something has been gnawing at my brain once I started seeing it a few weeks ago and asking questions, which only further sent my “spidey senses” tingling that something is not what it appears to be here. A journalist/analyst with a decent sized following whom I’d never heard of before showed up in the replies under people I follow on Twitter, which got me curious.

I asked a set of questions in a tweet on May 4 that has gone mostly unanswered to my satisfaction - and I’ve already done quite a bit of digging.

Who is Dominic Michael Tripi?

What is World Independent News?

Why doesn’t he have a website?

Why doesn’t he ever link to an article in his BREAKING tweets?

He claims to be the CEO of “World Independent News” - but that doesn’t exist anywhere as a website or media presence. There is no business with that name registered in the states of Missouri or Texas, where his account claims he resides. There is no searchable record of Dominic Michael Tripi posting or publishing publicly ANYWHERE online before January 2024, using searches from DuckDuckGo, Yandex and multiple social media sites - a BIG red flag. The extent of his “journalism” consists of disciplined, highly formulaic-styled posts multiple times daily on X, plus about 15-20 podcast guest appearances/interviews in the past 18 months. He’s never published an original article on Substack, Medium, Locals, Wordpress, Blogger, Tumblr, etc., that I could find, nor is he bylined on any article in any corporate publication, though his tweets have been cited in several articles across corporate media.

I have a sneaking suspicion that the “journalist” Dominic Michael Tripi is some kind of plant - or maybe an astroturfed agent. At minimum, he’s not what he claims to be.

We’ve seen personalities like this pop up elsewhere in independent media the past couple of years, which damages the overall reputation/credibility of genuine independent journalists and causes casual observers to dismiss the work of independents when they learn about stories like this.

Who is Dominic Michael Tripi?

He claims to have started an X account for his friend, Infowars host Owen Shroyer, when Owen went to prison for 60 days following his January 6th conviction, serving time at the end of 2023. Dominic claims he built the account up to 80k followers (in just 2 months), tweeting AS Owen, before handing it to Owen and starting his own account.

I guess it’s possible that it happened that way, but I have never heard of an unknown account of a previously banned person popping up out of nowhere and getting that kind of traction that fast. Especially considering he was impersonating someone semi-famous - but people in the know, like Adam Green, admitted they knew it wasn’t Owen tweeting during that time, because he knew Owen was in jail.

See the corrections/retractions at the bottom for more fishiness here:

[Original article text, now in question] Dominic has used this friendship, and the work he says he did for Owen, to build his own reputation. Interestingly, a twitter search reveals that Owen Shroyer’s account, which Dominic claims to have set up for him, has never once engaged with Dominic on that platform.

He’s claimed that he and Shroyer are “boys” and that he produced content for Owen in 2021. One strange thing was that I couldn’t find any show where they’ve appeared together, considering that Dominic handed over a Twitter account with a big following, seemingly for nothing... why wouldn’t Shroyer be willing to amplify someone who considers him a “best friend” that supported him while he was in jail and rebuilt him a Twitter following?

Addendum included May 26, 2025: Twitter did not show the same results & another search using identical terms showed results, sent to me by Mr Tripi in attempt to correct the record. After receiving the screen shot below, I used that exact same search term, “from:OwenShroyer1776 @dmichaeltripi” - it STILL shows me 0 results (screen cap below).

Search results below, conducted after receiving that screen cap above, which indicates that Shroyer HAS mentioned Tripi, but somehow search results did not show that to me.

According to a couple of people I’ve spoken with who have engaged with him, interviewed him or looked into his background, the consensus is that he kind of popped up “out of nowhere” in 2024 and has tried to ingratiate himself as a journalist, analyst, personality & pundit via posting on Twitter and connecting with podcasters like Stew Peters & Sam Parker, primarily.

CEO of “World Independent News” - What Is That, Exactly?

His Twitter and Instagram bios say he’s the CEO of ‘World Independent News’ - but that company name doesn’t exist anywhere across the web as a news organization, website or presence.

There is no business with that name registered in the states of Missouri or Texas, where his account claims he resides. His July 2024 interview on TNT Radio showed his location to be Austin, TX. Public records searches show addresses in St Louis, MO and a P.O. Box in Chesterfield, MO.

Where and how does he operate?

Who are his clients?

Where does he publish, outside Twitter?

Where does he market his business?

Nowhere, based on what I can find.

Missouri Secretary of State Registered Business Search Results

Dominic’s Background in Sales & Logistics

A search for Dominic with his last name misspelled (using two p’s) turned up a ZoomInfo profile in the results, which shows Dominic’s current title to be Director, Business Development at Emerge, a Logistics Software company with 250 employees. It shows his employment began in 2020.

On New Year’s Day 2025, he claimed on the ‘Coffee and a Mike’ podcast to have worked in B2B enterprise sales for a Fortune 500 freight and logistics company “for about 12 years, starting in 2010.”

Emerge (his active employer since 2020, per Zoominfo) is a medium sized company with 250 employees and $52.5M in revenue. Not Fortune 500, he hasn’t been there for 12 years.

This employment history, found assembled via ZoomInfo, shows that he’s spent 12 years total in the freight & logistics INDUSTRY, working for 5 different companies, not just one company, as he indicated to ‘Coffee and a Mike.’ He’s been with his current company for 5 years, per above. Looking a little closer at the 4 companies below, none of them are in the Fortune 500, either.

Nightline Express (where he worked from 2017-2020) is a small company with 25 employees and annual revenue less than $5M. Not Fortune 500.

Sync National Logistics (where he worked from 2016-2017) is a small company with less than 25 employees and annual revenue less than $5M. Not Fortune 500.

Mid America Logistics is a medium-sized company with 108 employees and revenue of $57.7M. Not Fortune 500.

No LinkedIn, No Public Professional Presence

There is no public profile on LinkedIn (or anywhere else) professionally in his name which he’s set up and maintains. Most “top sales reps” (as he referred to himself in the ‘Coffee and a Mike’ interview on New Year’s Day - see below) have at least some online profile, appeared at an industry-related conference, were referenced by a client or vendor, or had their name appear SOMEWHERE in 12 years attached to multiple organizations. This person does not have any of that.

The only thing searchable AT ALL is a ZoomInfo profile that he did not create, but rather was assembled from Zoominfo scraping the web for years and input from Zoominfo clients who entered his contact info into their contacts or company CRM, then opted to sync it to the Zoominfo database.

Also strange is the lack of any professional references. Never mentioned by ANYONE, either to praise or criticize, he’s never been listed as a business contact in a press release. He’s also never published an article showing his industry expertise? Most top sales performers I’ve met and know have a pretty visible public profile.

Dominic has gone out of his way to carefully tailor & cleanse his public image to show practically nothing, professionally. WHY?!?!

Tripi Holistic Consulting LLC

Zoominfo also shows him to be the President of Tripi Distribution Services LLC, but web searches for that name also came up empty.

Searching for the LLC listed by Zoominfo, all I could find was a 5 year old LLC, registered in St. Louis in the middle of COVID as “Tripi Holistic Consulting LLC” - showing that it’s currently an active business in Missouri since July 23, 2020. He lists the Products/Services as: To operate and conduct all business activities legally permitted in the state of Missouri. His business category is filed as Naturopathic/Holistic.

Where and how does this business operate?

Who are its clients?

Where does Dominic publish to promote that business?

Does he market his business? If so, then where?

Both of these links below below show the same address, which I’ve redacted to protect his location.

From No Presence to Incredibly Disciplined? I’m Deeply Skeptical.

Digging deeply on several different web searches, it’s virtually impossible to find anything from or about Dominic Michael Tripi online prior to January 2024. That set off red flags. Did he pay to have his identity scrubbed from the web completely?

As someone who now posts at the level of frequency & consistently he does today, Dominic shows a level of discipline that doesn’t just start out of nowhere.

Never published on Substack, Medium, Locals, etc?

No podcast or Rumble show of his own? Clearly, he has the equipment and skills to do it…

How does he consider himself a “journalist” if he never writes anything more than a rewritten headline?

Formulaic Style of Posting - With NO RECEIPTS

The extent of his “journalism” consists of very formulaic style posts on X - 90% of his posts start with “BREAKING:” but never references a link to an original source, nor does he regularly credit or cite any publication in any of his breaking news posts in a tweet underneath, as many news orgs do.

Most of Dominic's X timeline is comprised of text tweets beginning with BREAKING or NEW with no links to sources

He’s clearly learned how to work the Twitter algorithm to get reach (unless he’s paying for it, which is also possible, but where is the $$ coming from?) How is he getting that level of engagement for posting a literal text-only observation (no images, tags, videos, GIFs or links), an obvious factoid or rewriting someone else’s headline as BREAKING?

Unwillingness to show your work or amplify the sources you get accurate info from is another red flag.

Reminder: There is no searchable record of Dominic Michael Tripi posting, publishing ANYWHERE online before January 2024, using searches from DuckDuckGo, Yandex and multiple social media sites - a big red flag.

ONLY Publishing to Twitter?

I’ve been unable to find any original article published by Tripi anywhere, and nothing that wasn’t either reposted or a generic observation.

He has no website, there are no references to his news organization “World Independent News” beyond 1 page on DuckDuckGo, when searched with quotes for exact match for the publication name. His Instagram, with 160k followers, is set to private.

Podcast Appearances - The Only Sign of Actual Human Life

If he didn’t do the personal appearances, I would heavily suspect he was mostly an AI creation, but he’s appeared as a guest on more than a dozen podcasts, due to his “journalism.”

Coffee and a Mike | New Year’s Day 2025

Here, Dominic claims that he and Owen Shroyer were “best friends” from the time he was 20 to Michael Farria of the podcast Coffee and a Mike. Doing the math, since he’s 37 years old per a public records search, that would put the length of their friendship at 17 years, which would be 2008-ish (he told Adam Green 2 months later that they met in 2014 or 2015 - which is it?)

Reminder: Owen Shroyer has never once shared a tweet of Tripi’s, nor has he tagged or replied to Tripi, per a Twitter search. (this has now been updated to reflect that Shroyer HAS apparently mentioned Tripi, but I could not find them in my own searches.)

Farria also likely didn’t vet Dominic or investigate his background, admitting that they had just connected a couple of days prior to New Year’s, inviting him on the podcast because Dominic gained public notoriety for opposing Trump & Musk on the H-1B Visa issue.

Dominic temporarily had his “verified” blue check mark taken away, along with Laura Loomer and others, allegedly for their criticism of Musk & the H-1B Visa controversy. Tripi advocated for “Immigration Control” - citing that London was once 97.7% white people - but was now down to 36% white people, and he sees that as a problem altering the country and the culture to a point that he doesn’t want to see happen here. “I want my kids to grow up in the same country I grew up in.”

Sidebar: What Is The “JQ” Movement?

The “JQ” movement is a growing portion of the far right - they are America First-ers who can’t stand Trump’s Israel-first Zionism while simultaneously claiming to represent the MAGA movement.

The JQ ideology is one that crosses the line from simply being anti-Zionist & anti-Israel, to straight anti-Jewish (JQ literally references the Nazi Germany “Jewish Question” smearing). They make no distinction between Zionist Jews & Anti-Zionist Jews in how they are to be treated. They don’t see anti-Zionist Jews as allies. Not sure how they feel about Christian Zionists, but my guess is that they oppose anyone who supports a Jewish state of Israel…

They also don’t seem to view Hitler as any more evil than any other historical world leader, and question a LOT of the narratives about the Holocaust spread by Zionists, from the 6 million number right up to the point of outright Holocaust denial. These are not people who want all religions to live side-by-side in peace.

Dominic has been involved with Spaces, interviews & engaged on X with several well-known, larger personalities within the “JQ” Movement.

The LillyPad Appearance - A Couple Red Flags

During an appearance on “The Lilly Pad” in February 2025, Dominic defends himself to show host Lilly Gaddis and her live viewers in chat, insisting that he isn’t Jewish when they accuse him of being a “secret crypto-Jew” - and seems to get angry at the implication. He addresses chat at 48-seconds in the video clip below, claiming that he was raised Catholic and attended “Christian Brothers Catholic High School, Ascension.”

The original version of this article incorrectly stated that Dominic lied about his high school, however new information - provided by Dominic himself after seeing this article and confirmed independently - has revealed him to be listed in the 2003 yearbook as a Freshman. Why send me the Freshman yearbook? The screen cap he sent did not indicate the year or the class. Why not the Senior yearbook? That’s a little weird… Did he graduate from that school? Where DID he graduate in 2006 from, if not?

Original article text: Based on his age (37, according to public records, which means born in 1987 or 88), he would have graduated high school sometime between 2003 and 2010, likely 2006. Problem is, searching through his high school yearbooks during those years, he is nowhere to be found, unless he’s using an alias or changed his name. See for yourself.

But, if he’s using an alias, why would he challenge people to “look him up”?

Also of note in this clip: he’s accused of looking like he’s wearing a yarmulke, he touches his head and seems to shift a toupee, but is highly defensive that he even could possibly be wearing a yarmulke. This appears to be a group that views ALL Jews, not just the Zionist ones, as a “problem.” that needs to be addressed (AKA exiled or worse). Hence the term, JQ. The question being, “how do we deal with them [the Jews]?”

What YouTube channel does Dominic Michael Tripi own that achieved 100k followers, which would warrant a silver YouTube play button award being sent & displayed? Why would there be no record of the channel existing anywhere, even his announcing that any channel he operates reaching 100k? Wouldn’t he still have a podcast of his own SOMEWHERE, as someone who built a successful channel?

Know More News with Adam Green - Dominic Shares His “Origin Story”

On March 4, 2025, he joined Adam Green at Know More News to analyze Trump’s address to Congress. After the coverage, Adam asks Dominic about his origin story.

Part 1: Dominic Starts Tweeting for his jailed friend, Owen Shroyer, produced FOR Owen before he was sent to jail, but also tells Adam “I’m new” in the first 5 seconds of the clip below.

One other thing I noticed in this conversation: in the background, on the shelf behind Dominic, he shows a silver YouTube play button, which they send you when you have a channel that reaches 100,000 followers. When pressed about it by Adam, he claims that he got it working for a channel that he doesn’t affiliate with anymore, that the owner wasn’t happy with his views on “race realism & on Zionism.”

Why show the play button prominently at all then, on every appearance? Only for one reason. To lead people to believe you built a successful YouTube channel and earned it.

Part 2: Dominic and Adam point out the hypocrisy & naked partisanship of conservative influencers like Benny Johnson & Charlie Kirk, who started embracing Alex Jones once he was allowed back on Twitter, despite the fact that the same people were once highly critical of him & would never admit to supporting him at that time.

He says at the end of the clip below that “Native Born Americans” is his main political interest. I’m guessing he isn’t referring to people living on reservations in the Midwest.

Part 3: Dominic advocates employing tactics to bring “his message” to engage normies & people who would otherwise disagree with him using what he referred to as “Business Suit White Nationalism.”

He admits he has an “America-first, isolationist, nationalist ideology,” but sees how using that type of language & inflammatory memes repels some people who might otherwise be open to his line of thinking.

Additional Podcast Appearances

Dominic appeared on the now-canceled Johnny Vedmore show on TNT radio twice in 2024 - once on July 24 and again on September 18 (recording unable to be found due to TNT Radio either deleting it, or more likely never publishing it).

In August 2024 he was a guest on the Stew Peters Show to talk about the failure of the Iron Dome.

He participated in a New Year’s Eve 2024 Zoom livestream with Red Ice TV alongside Sam Parker & others

He was a guest on The Baptist Bias show twice, on August 27 before the 2024 election (wearing a Dark MAGA Hat)

and again post-election on January 7, 2025, again to talk about the H1B Visa controversy and other issues.

Rumble Video Search Results

Searching Rumble.com for his name, 22 items come up, the oldest one being in July 2024. All of the videos are appearances on other podcasts or X Spaces. He said he was planning to start a podcast on New Year’s Day, but that hasn’t happened yet, as far as I can tell.

Rumble Search Results for Dominic Michael Tripi, as of May 20, 2025

More Questions

Super Bowl Halftime Show “Controversy”

A dog-whistle tweet about the 2025 Super Bowl halftime show in February went viral for Tripi. He criticized the Kendrick Lamar tribute to Black History Month by noting that there were no white people (of course, the W is capitalized).

That got picked up and pushed out by - whom, exactly? - and caused a few people to start asking questions, like in this Medium article.

On the heels of the Super Bowl halftime post, here’s someone going as far as to speculate that the account is totally AI, however I have my suspicions that it is likely a real human behind the account. He’s had too many podcast appearances and interviews on different shows to be AI. https://instagram.com/p/DGHhUfDIecI

toussaintmorrison A post shared by @toussaintmorrison

2025 California Wildfire Videos - Where Did They Come From?

Tripi also got a bunch of views on the back of the Malibu, CA wildfire videos - but never cites where he got them, nor credits anyone else. He admits it’s not his footage and shows video from a month prior when he claims he was in the same spot.

How did a guy from Missouri go viral with Malibu, CA waterfront fire video that wasn’t his? Did Mediaite know who he was when they republished it?

Here’s another drone video from 3 hours later, shared as his own which got 70k views, 239 likes & 100 reposts. Is this footage he owns? Paid for the rights to use? Why does he choose to not credit the person or organization that originally produced it?

His Initials Are DMT - Is It Symbolism? Indicating An Illusion?

If he’s using an alias, the use of the initials DMT (a hallucinogenic drug) and the last name Tripi (sounds like trippy) are also a troll and also could possibly be symbolic.

Is the persona of Dominic Michael Tripi a hallucination? A fabrication?

His X account has gained 2,000 followers in the past 2 weeks.

Granted, he has a blue check - gaining 1,000 followers a week and growing, it’s not unfeasible to imagine that he will be over 100k followers on X by the end of 2025 at the latest. Not that followers can’t be purchased… (Screen cap from May 18, 2025), but, sadly, corporate news orgs and agencies look at the size of your followers to determine validity. As his account grows further, he will likely be cited more often in mainstream publications as a credible journalist or analyst, which he has not shown himself to be.

https://x.com/DMichaelTripi - 67,900 X Followers as of May 18, 2025

Conclusion / Speculation:

I don’t know what to think exactly, but I do know for sure that I don’t trust this guy or his “reporting.“ My speculation is that someone (I don’t know who) is pushing this guy and amplifying his content & reach on X, which then goes viral and gets picked up elsewhere.

no links to original work - articles, podcasts or videos.

no organization named “World Independent News” that exists in the state of Missouri - he is a fake CEO.

no sourcing on nearly anything shared.

no digital presence whatsoever prior to January 2024.

the timeline on when and how he knows Owen Shroyer is questionable, as he told Adam Green they met “a couple years before he went to Infowars,” which would be 2015, but told Coffee and a Mike they’ve been best friends since he was 20 (that would be around 2008).

nothing put out by Owen Shroyer across the entire Internet publicly links the two of them.

his tweets have been amplified by major corporate publications like Business Insider & Mediaite.

Background & timelines don’t align with what he’s said on podcasts

how does he continue to routinely be cited as a credible journalist?

This appears to be a well-crafted astroturfing, but for whom - and WHY?

The military, FBI, NGOs, Homeland Security and other orgs have a history of using media figures to manipulate the public. I’m not willing to rule out the possibility that he’s some kind of intel agent, handler, infiltration operative, or some combination of all - or, he could be something else entirely. Like I said, I am not sure what this is, but I don’t believe it’s genuine or honest at all.

After reading all this, what do you think is going on?

Let me know in the comments, share with everyone you know who might run into this guy. They should be aware who they’re dealing with.

Special thanks to the big group of people who helped me research this, saw what I was seeing and jumped in to volunteer their time and brainpower.

