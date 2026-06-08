Thank you so much for supporting Indie Media Today and INN (the network I co-founded that this Substack is a member of) IndieNews Network (INN)

I don’t believe in forcing people to pay to be informed.

Bottom line, it requires time and resources to run IndieNewsNow.com, INN and livestream multiple times per week, edit and make thumbnails, then post to social media.

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My appearances on other shows

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