Are You a Paid Subscriber to Indie Media Today? If Not, Why Not?
Everything I Do Is Free to All, But I Need Your Help!! Please Join This List of Financial Supporters
Thank you so much for supporting Indie Media Today and INN (the network I co-founded that this Substack is a member of) IndieNews Network (INN)
I don’t believe in forcing people to pay to be informed.
Bottom line, it requires time and resources to run IndieNewsNow.com, INN and livestream multiple times per week, edit and make thumbnails, then post to social media.
Add your name to the IndieMediaToday and INN “Supporters Wall of Fame” with an Annual or Monthly Paid Subscription
What would you be supporting, and what do we publish here?
Weekly livestreams of “IndieNewsNow LIVE” on Tuesday nights, featuring exclusively independent content (no corporate media allowed!)
Clips & Segments from “IndieNewsNow LIVE” as individual posts
Sporadic, original articles by Indie (that’s me!)
Cross-posts of INNnewsletter’s Weekly Update
My appearances on other shows
Indie Media Today and Indie News Network operate on a “Value 4 Value” model.
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Other Ways to Join the Supporters Wall of Fame:
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Support user-funded, ad-free independent media. We need it more than ever.
Everything we do is free to all.
We don’t paywall our content, but we do need - and deeply appreciate - your support in order to keep running.
One way to do that is with a monthly or annual subscription here.
A recurring subscription (or one-time tip) helps us continue to produce quality content, challenging mainstream, corporate-funded narratives & amplifying independent voices. Support Independent Media!
Thanks for your help!