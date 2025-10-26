ANNOUNCEMENT: #Justice4Aspen Livestream Fund Drive Wednesday, Oct 29
LIVE with Misty Winston, Dissent in Bloom, Jesse Jett and more!
Join us for a special livestream at Indie Media Today, co-streamed toand on all the channels.
Aspen is facing 30+ YEARS in federal prison for drug trafficking - but she was merely a passenger in an RV. She had no idea the person driving was a drug dealer, she had no idea he had drugs in the RV.
“I interviewed Aspen. She did not traffic drugs & SHOULD NOT be facing 33 years in prison for being in someone’s vehicle completely oblivious to who he was & what he was holding” -
“I don’t believe in hell, but this comes pretty close to how I’d imagine it. Every word of this article gets more and more heartbreaking. Nobody should have to go through this.” - Chase Miller
“Aspen, a Woman of Color on the autism spectrum, who is a vibrant activist & only 27, was incarcerated in Georgia ... She was in jail for 15 days, starved, abused & neglected. While she is out of jail [for now], she is facing up to 33 years in prison for a crime she did not commit. Please join this fight by raising awareness. Remember every repost & your own post, too, can go a long way as ripples matter. Her family is raising money on a Go Fund Me page for a lawyer. If you can, please donate.” - Pepper Oceana, Activist
Join us LIVE this Wednesday night, 10/29 at 8pm ET / 5pm PT
- will host a LIVE conversation with Aspen and Halo, talking about Aspen’s story.
- will join the stream to talk about her research into how Georgia’s prisons operate, plus about autism in prisons.
- will play a set of songs and spoken word pieces in a special edition of American Tradition
We’ll finish with Jesse playing requests for viewers who donate to Aspen’s GoFundMe
Channels to watch live:
Indie Media Today on Substack (right here!): https://www.indiemediatoday.com
Dissent In Bloom on Substack: https://dissentinbloom.substack.com
INN on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/IndieNewsNetwork
INN on Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/indienewsnetwork/
INN on X: https://x.com/getindienews
INN on Kick: https://kick.com/indienewsnetwork
INN on Twitch: https://www.twitch.tv/indienewsnetwork
INN on Odysee: https://odysee.com/@indienews.network:7
INN on Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/NCu1rKFtUpAt
Self-hosted at: https://indienewsnow.com
Learn more about Aspen’s story:
⭐ LinkTree: https://linktr.ee/Justice4Aspen
⭐ GoFundMe: https://www.gofundme.com/f/help-aspen-fight-unjust-charges
⭐ Article by
Dissent in Bloom 🌼
about Aspen’s Story: https://dissentinbloom.substack.com/p/she-was-starved-neglected-and-degraded?r=539