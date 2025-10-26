Join us for a special livestream at Indie Media Today, co-streamed to

and on all the

channels.

Aspen is facing 30+ YEARS in federal prison for drug trafficking - but she was merely a passenger in an RV. She had no idea the person driving was a drug dealer, she had no idea he had drugs in the RV.

“I interviewed Aspen. She did not traffic drugs & SHOULD NOT be facing 33 years in prison for being in someone’s vehicle completely oblivious to who he was & what he was holding” -

“I don’t believe in hell, but this comes pretty close to how I’d imagine it. Every word of this article gets more and more heartbreaking. Nobody should have to go through this.” - Chase Miller

“Aspen, a Woman of Color on the autism spectrum, who is a vibrant activist & only 27, was incarcerated in Georgia ... She was in jail for 15 days, starved, abused & neglected. While she is out of jail [for now], she is facing up to 33 years in prison for a crime she did not commit. Please join this fight by raising awareness. Remember every repost & your own post, too, can go a long way as ripples matter. Her family is raising money on a Go Fund Me page for a lawyer. If you can, please donate.” - Pepper Oceana, Activist

Join us LIVE this Wednesday night, 10/29 at 8pm ET / 5pm PT

Misty Winston will host a LIVE conversation with Aspen and Halo, talking about Aspen’s story.

Dissent in Bloom 🌼 will join the stream to talk about her research into how Georgia’s prisons operate, plus about autism in prisons.

Jesse Jett will play a set of songs and spoken word pieces in a special edition of American Tradition

We’ll finish with Jesse playing requests for viewers who donate to Aspen’s GoFundMe

Learn more about Aspen’s story: