⭐ 800+ Palestinian Teachers MURDERED, Israel Attacks Southern Syria and Paramedics in Lebanon Targeted

Over 800 Palestinian teachers killed by Israel since Gaza war: Education Ministry: Middle East Monitor https://www.middleeastmonitor.com/20261004-over-800-palestinian-teachers-killed-by-israel-since-gaza-war-education-ministry/

Israel Occupies Water in Palestine Too: Leila.shw on Instagram https://www.instagram.com/reels/DeIQxkeox6B/

Israeli army shells village, opens fire on residential areas in southern Syria: Middle East Monitor https://www.middleeastmonitor.com/20261004-israeli-army-shells-village-opens-fire-on-residential-areas-in-southern-syria/

Let’s Talk About Lebanon: comedian Sammy Obeid https://www.facebook.com/reel/977823508154753

Targeting the rescuers: Inside Israel’s war on paramedics in Lebanon: Nada Atallah Maucourant & Nada Homsi, If Americans Knew via Israel Palestine News https://israelpalestinenews.org/targeting-the-rescuers-inside-israels-war-on-paramedics-in-lebanon/



All episode links, found here: https://www.indiemediatoday.com/p/indie-news-now-live-links-10-06-26?r=539iu

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