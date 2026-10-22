⭐ 400+ STARVED to Death, 3 Year Old Sees Mom BURN ALIVE, Gaza Pics, West Bank Attacks, Dr Hussam
West Bank Settlers Attack, Hospitalize Washington Post Journalist in Olive Grove Attack, Palestinians Save Her: Jason Ditz, Antiwar
Eva Bartlett’s Take on the Attack
Israeli settler terrorists attack European diplomats, French mayor in West Bank: The New Arab Staff
Starvation killed 466 Palestinians since 2024, says Gaza Health Ministry: Middle East Monitor
Israeli Airstrike Hits Tent, 3 Year Old Girl Sees Mother Burn Alive, Saved With 2nd Degree Burns All Over: Assal Rad, Miss Rachel & Samira Mohyeddin
What Gaza City Looks Like in October 2026: Omar Ashtawy
The First Rainfall of October in Gaza: Motasem Mortaja
Occupiers Deny ALL Commercial Goods into Gaza - Assal Rad Has Another AP Headline to Question:
We Can Never Forget Dr Hussam Abu Safiya - A Cartoon: Kevin Copelands & HCW Against Genocide
Part of Jabalia has been turned into an IOF outpost: Brice LeBorgne
All episode links, found here: https://www.indiemediatoday.com/p/indie-news-now-live-links-10-20-26?r=539iu
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Hi! I’m Indie. “Indie” is not just a person - but a persona and a project representing a fiercely independent, anti-corporate media operation. It’s the voice of a politically unaligned critic and curator who exists outside the traditional Left-Right duopoly. The mission is to seek a trustworthy alternative set of sources apart from the mainstream media (MSM) by championing and amplifying truly independent journalists and perspectives that are corporate-free.
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